Defence forces destroyed three enemy UAV piloting stations and neutralised nine occupiers in Vovchansk direction.. VIDEO
Border guards used cannon artillery and multiple rocket launchers to fire at enemy positions.
In addition to the enemy's fortifications, the Gart brigade destroyed three enemy UAV piloting points in the Vovchansk sector and neutralised 9 occupiers, Censor.NET reports.
