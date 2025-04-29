Defence forces destroyed three enemy UAV piloting stations and neutralised nine occupiers in Vovchansk direction.. VIDEO

Border guards used cannon artillery and multiple rocket launchers to fire at enemy positions.

In addition to the enemy's fortifications, the Gart brigade destroyed three enemy UAV piloting points in the Vovchansk sector and neutralised 9 occupiers, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Occupiers from Russia’s 237th Regiment walk past bodies of their eliminated comrades: "Head is crushed. Pieces of person. Someone got torn apart". VIDEO