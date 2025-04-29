ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9952 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 273 3

Fighters of 43rd SMB repelled Russian assault, destroying four IFVs and buggy in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Recently, another attempt by Russian occupation forces to advance in the Kupiansk direction ended in significant losses and a complete failure.
Thanks to the coordinated efforts of Ukrainian units, the enemy’s attack was successfully repelled, resulting in enemy casualties.

A total of 38 Russian soldiers were eliminated, and 11 occupiers were wounded. Four infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), a buggy, a car, and a motorcycle were destroyed. After successfully targeting the enemy’s equipment, Ukrainian fighters employed cluster munitions to inflict maximum losses on enemy personnel caught in open terrain without armored protection, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Occupier beats his accomplice and then dies from Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9041) elimination (5037)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 