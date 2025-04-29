Fighters of 43rd SMB repelled Russian assault, destroying four IFVs and buggy in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Recently, another attempt by Russian occupation forces to advance in the Kupiansk direction ended in significant losses and a complete failure.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of Ukrainian units, the enemy’s attack was successfully repelled, resulting in enemy casualties.

A total of 38 Russian soldiers were eliminated, and 11 occupiers were wounded. Four infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), a buggy, a car, and a motorcycle were destroyed. After successfully targeting the enemy’s equipment, Ukrainian fighters employed cluster munitions to inflict maximum losses on enemy personnel caught in open terrain without armored protection, Censor.NET reports.

