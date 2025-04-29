1 357 4
Azov fighters attacked ATVs, motorcycles, passenger cars, trucks, APCs and IFVs, as well as tanks. VIDEO
In the Toretsk direction, FPV drones of the unmanned systems battalion of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade are eliminating the occupiers.
Personnel, ATVs, motorcycles, passenger cars, trucks, APCs and IFVs, as well as tanks—everything hostile within Azov’s strike zone will be destroyed, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password