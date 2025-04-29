ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3718 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 357 4

Azov fighters attacked ATVs, motorcycles, passenger cars, trucks, APCs and IFVs, as well as tanks. VIDEO

In the Toretsk direction, FPV drones of the unmanned systems battalion of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade are eliminating the occupiers.

Personnel, ATVs, motorcycles, passenger cars, trucks, APCs and IFVs, as well as tanks—everything hostile within Azov’s strike zone will be destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Occupiers from Russia’s 237th Regiment walk past bodies of their eliminated comrades: "Head is crushed. Pieces of person. Someone got torn apart". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9041) Donetska region (3699) Toretsk (226) Bakhmutskyy district (259)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 