4 713 13
Ukrainian paratrooper eliminates Russian assault trooper with burst from his assault rifle in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk direction, a Ukrainian soldier eliminated an enemy assault trooper. During an attempted breakthrough, the Russian trooper entered the Ukrainian fighter’s line of fire and was taken down with a precise burst from an assault rifle.
The video was published on social media, Censor.NET reports.
