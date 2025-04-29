ENG
Ukrainian paratrooper eliminates Russian assault trooper with burst from his assault rifle in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, a Ukrainian soldier eliminated an enemy assault trooper. During an attempted breakthrough, the Russian trooper entered the Ukrainian fighter’s line of fire and was taken down with a precise burst from an assault rifle.

The video was published on social media, Censor.NET reports.

