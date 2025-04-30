4 170 19
Occupier’s body flight several dozen metres after being hit by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
A kamikaze drone operator from the 137th Separate Marine Battalion eliminated a Russian occupier.
According to Censor.NET, the recording of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work shows that after the drone strike, the body of the occupier flew up and fell, flying several dozen metres.
