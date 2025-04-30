ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11049 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers
1 208 5

Drone operators destroyed assault group of three invaders. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 425th separate assault regiment "Skala" eliminated an assault group of three occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Minus three occupiers and a fire show. SKALA's aerial reconnaissance detected the enemy - the drones instantly took control of the situation and gave them a warm welcome. Accurate strikes, coordinated work with allies - no chance for the invaders," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Occupier’s body flight several dozen metres after being hit by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9041) elimination (5037) drones (2351) 425 separate assault regiment "Skala" (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 