Drone operators destroyed assault group of three invaders. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 425th separate assault regiment "Skala" eliminated an assault group of three occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Minus three occupiers and a fire show. SKALA's aerial reconnaissance detected the enemy - the drones instantly took control of the situation and gave them a warm welcome. Accurate strikes, coordinated work with allies - no chance for the invaders," the commentary to the video reads.

