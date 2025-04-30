Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed enemy armored tractor and MT-LB in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO

The attempt to flee the battlefield ended in two craters: fighters of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade destroyed the enemy’s armored tractor and the MT-LB it was towing during an evacuation attempt on the Kramatorsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Watch more: Drone operators destroyed five enemy D-30 cannons and ammunition depot. VIDEO