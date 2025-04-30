ENG
Drone operators destroyed five enemy D-30 cannons and ammunition depot. VIDEO

Drone operators from the "Heavy Metal" unit destroyed five D-30 cannons and an ammunition depot in the Lyman sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

