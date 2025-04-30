731 3
Defence forces destroyed truck, APC, tank, passenger car with personnel, and Russian ammunition depot was also detonated. VIDEO
On one of the front lines, soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade carried out a series of precise strikes on enemy targets using FPV drones.
The video published by the unit shows detonations of ammunition, as well as the destruction of personnel and military equipment, Censor.NET reports.
The FPV drones carried out pinpoint strikes on enemy positions, targeting both infantry and vehicles. Results of destroyed equipment include a passenger car carrying enemy personnel, several UAZ vans, a military truck, an armored personnel carrier (APC), a tank and a detonated Russian ammunition depot. These results were achieved by the coordinated work of the PASKUDA GROUP from the brigade’s Anti-Tank Battalion.
