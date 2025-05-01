ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10155 visitors online
News Video DPRK forces DPRK soldiers in the Kursk region
4 485 14

Russian explaining safety rules at position to accomplice from DPRK: "No bonfires! There will be trouble! Ukraine will pow-pow! They will f#ck us up!". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian soldier trying to explain to a fellow DPRK soldier the danger of a fire on the front line.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the Korean man does not understand anything - he just smiles and continues to heat the food.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Russian soldier has set up tripwire at entrance to dugout to protect himself from his North Korean comrades-in-arms: "They walk here at night, f#ck. They steal belongings. Narrow-eyed". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9051) Kim Jong-un (14)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 