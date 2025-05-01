Russian explaining safety rules at position to accomplice from DPRK: "No bonfires! There will be trouble! Ukraine will pow-pow! They will f#ck us up!". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Russian soldier trying to explain to a fellow DPRK soldier the danger of a fire on the front line.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the Korean man does not understand anything - he just smiles and continues to heat the food.
Warning: Strong language!
