3 465 19
Russian infantryman eliminated between "dragon’s teeth" in Belgorod region. VIDEO
Ukrainian drone operators eliminated a Russian soldier sent to die through dragon’s teeth in Russia’s Belgorod region
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"A typical Russian attack now involves lone assault troops who jump out of vehicles many kilometers away from our positions and try to play a game of 'Squid Game' against our drones. As we can see, the front is densely saturated with UAVs, and the chances of such assaults succeeding are minimal," said drone operators from the Black Swan strike UAV unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 225th Separate Assault Regiment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password