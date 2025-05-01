ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11595 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers
1 506 1

National Guard’s "Khartiia" unit eliminates 12 Russian assault troops within hours. VIDEO

Another attempted assault on the positions of the National Guard's "Khartiia" brigade failed the enemy. The occupiers were taken out before they could launch a full-scale offensive — Ukrainian troops are monitoring the entire frontline and striking preemptively.

The corresponding video was published by the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group (OSGT), Censor.NET reports.

Two groups of four enemy infantrymen were eliminated at night, and two more groups in the morning. In just a few hours, the Khartiia drones took 12 Russians out of action.

Watch more: Drone finishes off car with occupiers, which overturned at full speed. VIDEO

Author: 

National Guard (502) drones (2354) war in Ukraine (2564) NGU Brigade Khartiia (5)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 