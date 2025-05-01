1 506 1
National Guard’s "Khartiia" unit eliminates 12 Russian assault troops within hours. VIDEO
Another attempted assault on the positions of the National Guard's "Khartiia" brigade failed the enemy. The occupiers were taken out before they could launch a full-scale offensive — Ukrainian troops are monitoring the entire frontline and striking preemptively.
The corresponding video was published by the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group (OSGT), Censor.NET reports.
Two groups of four enemy infantrymen were eliminated at night, and two more groups in the morning. In just a few hours, the Khartiia drones took 12 Russians out of action.
