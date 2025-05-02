Engulfed in flames, occupier trying in vain to climb out of burning armoured vehicle. VIDEO 18+

A video showing the last seconds of the occupier's life engulfed in flames in the Kreminna sector has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the Russian burning alive and trying in vain to get out of the hit MT-LB.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

