Drone operators of 5th SAB destroy opccupiers mortar and ammunition depot. VIDEO

On one of the key frontline sectors, strike drone pilots of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade carried out a series of precision strikes on Russian positions.

The corresponding video was published by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group (OSGT), according to Censor.NET.

After a series of reconnaissance and fire adjustment operations, the crews opened fire, hitting:

  • a firing position with a mortar;

  • an ammunition storage site;

  • enemy personnel sheltering in cover.

