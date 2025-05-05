"Baba Yaga" drone bomber destroyed positions and equipment of occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, border guards used a "Baba Yaga" bomber drone to destroy vehicles and positions of Russian invaders.

The corresponding video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"'Baba Yaga' of the Kharkiv detachment detected and destroyed three vehicles and three positions of the occupiers," the border guards signed the footage.

