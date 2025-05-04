ENG
Defence forces destroyed two shelters along with enemy forces in Sumy direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the Steel Frontier launched a precision strike with FPV drones at the positions of the invaders. As a result, two hideouts were destroyed along with enemy manpower in the Sumy direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.

