Defence forces destroyed two shelters along with enemy forces in Sumy direction. VIDEO
Border guards of the Steel Frontier launched a precision strike with FPV drones at the positions of the invaders. As a result, two hideouts were destroyed along with enemy manpower in the Sumy direction.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.
