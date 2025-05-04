893 1
Ukrainian defenders struck enemy shelters, dugouts, communications equipment, transport and personnel.. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Sumy Border Guard Detachment attacked the enemy in the Sumy direction. The attack drones destroyed enemy shelters, dugouts, communications equipment, vehicles and personnel.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password