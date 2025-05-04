ENG
Ukrainian defenders struck enemy shelters, dugouts, communications equipment, transport and personnel.. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Sumy Border Guard Detachment attacked the enemy in the Sumy direction. The attack drones destroyed enemy shelters, dugouts, communications equipment, vehicles and personnel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.

Russian Army (9071) State Border Patrol (1094) elimination (5063)
