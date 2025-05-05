Drunk "hero of Russia" causes brawl on train: "That idiot threw my tablet out window, f#ck!" "I’ll serve another four months, then I’ll come back and kill you.". VIDEO

A video recording of a drunken 'Russian hero' causing a brawl in a passenger train carriage was published online.

According to Censor.NET, judging by the video, the SMO officer threw someone's gadget out the window and threatened to kill the conductor.

Watch more: In Murmansk, Russia, "hero of smo" with Nazi tattoos beats up his neighbours - elderly couple and woman. VIDEO

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Conflict with shooting between occupiers in seized Velyki Kopani in Kherson region: "Who’s with MP? Get down, f#ck! I’ll kill you, f#ck!". VIDEO