Drunk "hero of Russia" causes brawl on train: "That idiot threw my tablet out window, f#ck!" "I’ll serve another four months, then I’ll come back and kill you.". VIDEO
A video recording of a drunken 'Russian hero' causing a brawl in a passenger train carriage was published online.
According to Censor.NET, judging by the video, the SMO officer threw someone's gadget out the window and threatened to kill the conductor.
Warning: Strong language!
