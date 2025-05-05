Special forces of National Guard of Ukraine on BTR-4E assault and capture enemy positions in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

National Guard special forces on BTR-4E attacked and captured an enemy position in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful combat operations by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The assault group of the 4th 'Fenrir' operational battalion of the 3rd 'Spartan' Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine broke into the enemy-controlled territory in the Pokrovsk direction and successfully recaptured the position by BTR-4E," the video commentary reads.

