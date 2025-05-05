Zelenskyy discussed cooperation in defence industry with heads of Czech defence companies. VIDEO

During his visit to the Czech Republic, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the heads of leading Czech defence companies.

Zelenskyy said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Head of State, they discussed cooperation in the defence industry and how Ukrainian-Czech cooperation and joint production can guarantee security and prevent the recurrence of aggression on the European continent.

"Thank you for your trust in Ukraine and the implementation of joint projects. We appreciate the participation of Czech companies in the initiative to supply 155 mm ammunition.

Combining the defence industrial capabilities of European countries is a significant contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace," Zelenskyy added.