ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10613 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 011 8

Russian invader disappeared after attack by Ukrainian drone of 5th SAB fighters in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade eliminated a group of enemy infantry in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the brigade's telegram channel.

Watch more: Drunk "hero of Russia" causes brawl on train: "That idiot threw my tablet out window, f#ck!" "I’ll serve another four months, then I’ll come back and kill you.". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9078) liquidation (2389) 5 SAB (86)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 