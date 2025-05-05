Russian invader disappeared after attack by Ukrainian drone of 5th SAB fighters in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade eliminated a group of enemy infantry in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the brigade's telegram channel.

