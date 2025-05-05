ENG
Our defenders strike enemy trucks, cars, and armored vehicle in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Drone operators of the Ivan Franko Group carried out a carefully planned strike on enemy rear positions in temporarily occupied Novoselivka Persha.

The target of the operation was a Russian logistical hub. Thanks to the precise work of the UAVs, several enemy cargo and passenger vehicles, as well as an armored vehicle, were destroyed — significantly complicating logistics and troop movements for Russian forces in this area, Censor.NET reports.

Donetska region (3744) Pokrovskyy district (446) Novoselivka Persha (1)
