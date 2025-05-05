5 387 12
Occupier becomes "Darwin Award nominee" after picking up undetonated drone and fatally throwing it. VIDEO
During a combat operation, a Ukrainian strike drone approached a Russian soldier but did not detonate immediately. The occupier moved closer, picked up the drone and threw it aside, apparently hoping to avoid the consequences.
However, the explosive device went off — the drone completed its mission and eliminated the enemy, Censor.NET reports. The incident was recorded by servicemembers of the unmanned systems battalion of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade.
