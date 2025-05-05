Another occupiers assault attempt on Vovchansk direction ends in defeat. VIDEO

Another attempted assault by the occupiers in the Vovchansk direction ended in defeat.

The enemy is trying to breach the defenses of the Forpost Brigade using motorcycles for rapid attack. However, FPV drones operated by border guards are accurately hitting moving targets — two motorcycles along with assault troopers were destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Our defenders strike enemy trucks, cars, and armored vehicle in Donetsk region. VIDEO