Another occupiers assault attempt on Vovchansk direction ends in defeat. VIDEO
Another attempted assault by the occupiers in the Vovchansk direction ended in defeat.
The enemy is trying to breach the defenses of the Forpost Brigade using motorcycles for rapid attack. However, FPV drones operated by border guards are accurately hitting moving targets — two motorcycles along with assault troopers were destroyed, Censor.NET reports.
