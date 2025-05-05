ENG
Soldiers of 60th SMB eliminate four Russian soldiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) continue to eliminate Russian assault groups in the Lyman direction. Ukrainian forces are systematically and effectively taking out invaders.

The relevant footage was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Defense Forces destroy Russian Tor-M2 SAM system, two Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, three tanks, and 17 military trucks. VIDEO

Russian Army (9078) liquidation (2395) 60 SMB (22)
