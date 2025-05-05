1 627 6
Soldiers of 60th SMB eliminate four Russian soldiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) continue to eliminate Russian assault groups in the Lyman direction. Ukrainian forces are systematically and effectively taking out invaders.
The relevant footage was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
