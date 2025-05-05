ENG
Defense Forces target Russian artillery, ammo depots, and fleeing troops on motorcycles. VIDEO

FPV drones operated by Ukraine’s border guards effectively detect and strike targets that the enemy tries to conceal. Ammunition depots detonate, artillery is destroyed, vehicles burn, and those hoping to escape on motorcycles don’t make it. No attempt to hide proves successful.

Pilots from the Phoenix unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine showcase their precision in eliminating enemy forces, Censor.NET reports.

