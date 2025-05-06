1 947 4
Kamikaze drone strikes Russian "loaf" vehicle marked with Z, as well as APC and three trucks. VIDEO
Border guards from the Phoenix UAV unit struck an enemy armored personnel carrier, destroyed three trucks and a UAZ "loaf" van.
Approximately ten Russian troops were killed or wounded.
This was reported in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password