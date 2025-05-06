ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11595 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 947 4

Kamikaze drone strikes Russian "loaf" vehicle marked with Z, as well as APC and three trucks. VIDEO

Border guards from the Phoenix UAV unit struck an enemy armored personnel carrier, destroyed three trucks and a UAZ "loaf" van.
Approximately ten Russian troops were killed or wounded.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Our defenders strike enemy trucks, cars, and armored vehicle in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9088) State Border Patrol (1099) elimination (5073)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 