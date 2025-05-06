ENG
Failed escape attempt: Ukrainian FPV drone catches up with African mercenary in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, drone operators once again proved: there is no escaping a Ukrainian drone. This time, the target was an African mercenary attempting to flee.

Despite the attempt to leave the area of destruction, the FPV drone quickly caught up with the target and eliminated the occupier, Censor.NET reports.

