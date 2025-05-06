Russian assault trooper bleeds out after failed suicide attempt with grenade. VIDEO

An attempted suicide by a Russian assault trooper using a grenade was recorded near Toretsk. According to drone surveillance footage, the occupier tried to detonate the explosive device but did so incorrectly — the blast did not cause immediate death, instead inflicting severe injuries.

The wounds proved fatal: the soldier was left bleeding out for some time without aid in the combat zone. The incident was recorded by UAV operators of the "Khyzhak" brigade, who were monitoring enemy positions, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: Strong language! Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

