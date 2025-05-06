5 848 27
Enemy use divers to infiltrate SRGs in Donetsk direction: they were eliminated. VIDEO
In the Donetsk direction, the enemy has begun actively using divers to infiltrate sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) behind Ukrainian defense lines. Today, one such group of three people was detected and eliminated.
Drone operators from the "Hostri Kartuzy" unit of the 2nd Separate Special Forces Detachment "Omega" of the National Guard of Ukraine published the relevant footage, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password