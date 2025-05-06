Russian invader writhes in field after losing his leg. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 79th Air Assault Brigade targeted two Russian invaders riding a motorcycle near the village of Kostiantynopil in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of a munition drop, one of the occupiers lost his leg.

Watch more: Failed escape attempt: Ukrainian FPV drone catches up with African mercenary in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO