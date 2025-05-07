ENG
Enemy 2S19 "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery vehicle disappears in flames after attack by Ukrainian drones. VIDEO

Operators of attack UAVs of the 413th battalion of unmanned systems "Reid" destroyed a Russian  2S19 "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery vehicle in Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, a recording published on social media shows that after several UAV attacks, an ammunition exploded in an enemy self-propelled artillery vehicle and the unit literally disappeared in flames.

