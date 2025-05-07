Enemy 2S19 "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery vehicle disappears in flames after attack by Ukrainian drones. VIDEO
Operators of attack UAVs of the 413th battalion of unmanned systems "Reid" destroyed a Russian 2S19 "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery vehicle in Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, a recording published on social media shows that after several UAV attacks, an ammunition exploded in an enemy self-propelled artillery vehicle and the unit literally disappeared in flames.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password