Belarusian volunteers from Kalinowski regiment destroy Russian occupiers with drones. VIDEO
Belarusian volunteers from the Kastus Kalinowski Regiment published a video with fragments of the drone operators' combat work.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows about a dozen attacks in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
"Kalinowski's RBMK FPV unit continues to hit the Zaporizhzhia Kalinowski with precision. This time, not only enemy manpower was destroyed, but also a powerful electronic warfare system," the soldiers wrote in a commentary to the video.
