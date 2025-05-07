Belarusian volunteers from the Kastus Kalinowski Regiment published a video with fragments of the drone operators' combat work.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows about a dozen attacks in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

"Kalinowski's RBMK FPV unit continues to hit the Zaporizhzhia Kalinowski with precision. This time, not only enemy manpower was destroyed, but also a powerful electronic warfare system," the soldiers wrote in a commentary to the video.

