Three fighters repelled platoon of Russian assault troops and held their position. VIDEO
Three soldiers of the Siverskaya 1st separate tank brigade, two of whom were wounded, with the support of drones, engaged in combat against a platoon of Russian assault troops and held their position.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
