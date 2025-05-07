ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11320 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Close-quarters combat
7 792 14

Three fighters repelled platoon of Russian assault troops and held their position. VIDEO

Three soldiers of the Siverskaya 1st separate tank brigade, two of whom were wounded, with the support of drones, engaged in combat against a platoon of Russian assault troops and held their position.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldier shoots occupier at point-blank range. VIDEO

Watch more: Special forces of National Guard of Ukraine on BTR-4E assault and capture enemy positions in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9099) elimination (5080) 1st tank brigade (1) battles (152)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 