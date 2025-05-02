ENG
Ukrainian soldier shoots occupier at point-blank range. VIDEO

A Ukrainian soldier eliminated an occupier using small arms in a battle in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the fight was posted on social media.

"Elimination of the Russian occupier by a Ukrainian soldier in the Kharkiv region," the commentary to the video reads.

