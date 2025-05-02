8 972 22
Ukrainian soldier shoots occupier at point-blank range. VIDEO
A Ukrainian soldier eliminated an occupier using small arms in a battle in Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the fight was posted on social media.
"Elimination of the Russian occupier by a Ukrainian soldier in the Kharkiv region," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password