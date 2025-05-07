801 1
Soldiers of 14th SMB destroy enemy communication systems, motorcycles, fuel and lubricants depots, ammo depots, shelters, and personnel. VIDEO
UAV operators of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after Prince Roman the Great destroyed enemy communication systems, motorcycles, fuel and ammunition depots, shelters, and personnel in the Kupiansk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the telegram channel StratCom ZSU.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password