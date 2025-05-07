Soldiers of 14th SMB destroy enemy communication systems, motorcycles, fuel and lubricants depots, ammo depots, shelters, and personnel. VIDEO

UAV operators of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after Prince Roman the Great destroyed enemy communication systems, motorcycles, fuel and ammunition depots, shelters, and personnel in the Kupiansk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the telegram channel StratCom ZSU.

