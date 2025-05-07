976 0
Border guards strike communication antennas, occupiers’ vehicle, and DShK heavy machine gun position. VIDEO
Border guards of the "Hart" Brigade are targeting enemy forces with mortars and drones. As a result of precise strikes, they hit: enemy communication antennas, an occupiers’ vehicle, and a position equipped with a DShK heavy machine gun.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
