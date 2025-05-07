ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11006 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 513 4

Da Vinci Wolves repel another enemy assault in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Fighters of the Da Vinci Wolves Battalion, part of the 108th Separate Mechanized Battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk, repelled a Russian assault in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported in the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Watch more: Enemy 2S19 "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery vehicle disappears in flames after attack by Ukrainian drones. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9099) assaul (166)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 