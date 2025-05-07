Da Vinci Wolves repel another enemy assault in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Fighters of the Da Vinci Wolves Battalion, part of the 108th Separate Mechanized Battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk, repelled a Russian assault in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported in the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

