ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11006 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
564 1

Marines eliminate 130 Russian troops and destroy 20 motorbikes in Donetsk region within week. VIDEO

In Donetsk region, Russian forces are increasingly using off-road motorcycles in an effort to probe weak points in Ukrainian defenses.
Wave after wave, group after group, they launch assaults.

Within just one week, units of a separate marine brigade eliminated over 130 occupiers` troops and destroyed more than 20 motorcycles, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Three fighters repelled platoon of Russian assault troops and held their position. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9099) liquidation (2403) marine (33)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 