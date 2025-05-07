Marines eliminate 130 Russian troops and destroy 20 motorbikes in Donetsk region within week. VIDEO

In Donetsk region, Russian forces are increasingly using off-road motorcycles in an effort to probe weak points in Ukrainian defenses.

Wave after wave, group after group, they launch assaults.

Within just one week, units of a separate marine brigade eliminated over 130 occupiers` troops and destroyed more than 20 motorcycles, Censor.NET reports.

