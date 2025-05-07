Fighters of the 2nd Assault Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade continue to effectively eliminate enemy forces on the eastern front. The Totentanz.group strike UAV unit, which operates as part of the DEUS EX MACHINA combat system, carried out a series of precision strikes against enemy personnel and equipment.

According to the fighters, the operation resulted in the destruction of a tank, a KamAZ truck, a mortar, a Niva vehicle, motorcycles, an antenna, an electronic warfare station, and other targets, Censor.NET reports.

Some of the occupiers attempted to resist — one tried to shoot down the drone with his rifle, another begged for mercy.

