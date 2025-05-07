ENG
Soldiers of 5th SAB eliminate Russian infantry in bunkers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, fighters of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade eliminated Russian infantry troops who were hiding in bunkers.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's Telegram channel.

Watch more: Enemy 2S19 "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery vehicle disappears in flames after attack by Ukrainian drones. VIDEO

Russian Army (9099) liquidation (2403) 5 SAB (86)
