Soldiers of 5th SAB eliminate Russian infantry in bunkers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk direction, fighters of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade eliminated Russian infantry troops who were hiding in bunkers.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's Telegram channel.
