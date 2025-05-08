ENG
In St. Petersburg, one-legged "veteran of SMO" beat store employee with his prosthetic leg after failed attempt to steal can of beer. VIDEO

In St. Petersburg, Russia, a one-legged "veteran of SMO" beat a store employee with a prosthesis who was trying to prevent the theft of a can of beer.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the incident was posted on social media. The recording shows that the "hero of Russia" first throws stolen beer at the employee, and then takes off his prosthesis and continues to beat him.

