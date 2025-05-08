ENG
Kamikaze drone takes out occupier hiding in tree. VIDEO

An operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone eliminated an enemy soldier who had climbed a tree in search of a safe hiding spot.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

Russian Army (9110) odd things (54) elimination (5088) drones (2372)
