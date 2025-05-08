Fighters of SAB named after Hetman Danylo Apostol destroy six enemy guns in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade (SAB) named after Hetman Danylo Apostol destroyed enemy weapons during a fire attack.

The relevant video was published on the brigade’s page, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of counter-battery operations, the following were destroyed:

Two D-20 howitzers

Two D-30 howitzers

A field ammunition depot

A 2A65 "Msta-B" howitzer

A 2A36 "Giatsint-B" howitzer

