Fighters of SAB named after Hetman Danylo Apostol destroy six enemy guns in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia direction, soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade (SAB) named after Hetman Danylo Apostol destroyed enemy weapons during a fire attack.
The relevant video was published on the brigade’s page, Censor.NET reports.
As a result of counter-battery operations, the following were destroyed:
-
Two D-20 howitzers
-
Two D-30 howitzers
-
A field ammunition depot
-
A 2A65 "Msta-B" howitzer
-
A 2A36 "Giatsint-B" howitzer
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password