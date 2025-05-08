Paratroopers of 46th SAB repel Russian motorized assault in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

On May 8, in the area of responsibility of the 46th Separate Airmobile Podillia Brigade, Russian forces attempted an assault using 14 pieces of motorized equipment and approximately 20 occupiers.

The corresponding video was published by the Khortytsia OSGT (Operational-Strategic Group) and reported by Censor.NET.

Thanks to the coordinated work of all the brigade's units, the enemy motorcycle assault was repelled, and no losses of positions were allowed. The occupiers' assault groups were eliminated along with their motor vehicles.

