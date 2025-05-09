Two-metre-high anti-war sculpture called "Kh#ilo" has been erected in Poland. VIDEO
A two-metre-long anti-war sculpture "Kh#ilo" by Lithuanian artist Martynas Gaubas was installed in Poland.
According to Censor.NET, the author presented his work as part of an exhibition held on the territory of the cemetery-mausoleum of Soviet soldiers.
