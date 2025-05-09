ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12735 visitors online
News Video Combat operations in the Kursk region Fighting in Kursk and Sumy regions
4 356 15

Ukrainian flag flies over Russian village of Gornal in Kursk region. VIDEO

A video showing the Ukrainian flag over the Russian village of Gornal in Kursk region was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the settlement is under the full control of the Defence Forces, and the flag is installed on a communication tower.

See more: Flag of Ukraine remained intact among ruins in Sumy: We are standing and will survive - SES. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"On 9 May, a Ukrainian flag flies in the centre of the village of Gornal in Kursk region. Currently, the settlement is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the commentary to the video reads.

Read more: Two missiles hit district police station in settlement of Glushkovo in Kursk region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russia (11818) flag (91) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2907)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 