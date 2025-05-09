Ukrainian flag flies over Russian village of Gornal in Kursk region. VIDEO

A video showing the Ukrainian flag over the Russian village of Gornal in Kursk region was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the settlement is under the full control of the Defence Forces, and the flag is installed on a communication tower.

See more: Flag of Ukraine remained intact among ruins in Sumy: We are standing and will survive - SES. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"On 9 May, a Ukrainian flag flies in the centre of the village of Gornal in Kursk region. Currently, the settlement is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the commentary to the video reads.

Read more: Two missiles hit district police station in settlement of Glushkovo in Kursk region. VIDEO