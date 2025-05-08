Two missiles hit district police station in settlement of Glushkovo in Kursk region. VIDEO

The premises of the district police station in Glushkovo, Kursk region, were struck.

According to Censor.NET, videos of the successful attack by Ukrainian forces are circulating online. From the footage, it appears that two rockets struck the building. The recordings capture the sounds of munitions detonating.

"The defence forces carried out a missile strike on the Glushkovo District Department of Internal Affairs, where Russian Armed Forces soldiers and their ammunition depot were located," the comment accompanying the publication reads.

