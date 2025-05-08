ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11363 visitors online
News Video Fighting in Kursk and Sumy regions
6 163 22

Two missiles hit district police station in settlement of Glushkovo in Kursk region. VIDEO

The premises of the district police station in Glushkovo, Kursk region, were struck.

According to Censor.NET, videos of the successful attack by Ukrainian forces are circulating online. From the footage, it appears that two rockets struck the building. The recordings capture the sounds of munitions detonating.

"The defence forces carried out a missile strike on the Glushkovo District Department of Internal Affairs, where Russian Armed Forces soldiers and their ammunition depot were located," the comment accompanying the publication reads.

Watch more: Enemy 2S19 "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery vehicle disappears in flames after attack by Ukrainian drones. VIDEO

Author: 

rocket (1578) Russia (11804) Kursk (748)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 