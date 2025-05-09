ENG
Unknown drone strikes government building in Russia’s Belgorod region. VIDEO

A video has surfaced online showing a drone strike on the government building of Russia’s Belgorod region.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the attack was captured by a surveillance camera.

"An unidentified drone targeted the government building of the Belgorod region. Deputy Governor Oleksandr Lorents and a National Guard officer sustained injuries," the caption to the video states.

