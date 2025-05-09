ENG
Occupier sent flying after encounter with Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

A Russian infantryman was sent flying after coming into contact with a drone operated by the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Donetska region (3762) drones (2376) 31th separate mechanised brigade (2) Volnovaskyy district (169) Velyka Novosilka (39) war in Ukraine (2657)
