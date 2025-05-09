Occupier sent flying after encounter with Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
A Russian infantryman was sent flying after coming into contact with a drone operated by the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password